Penny stock to consider stock split, scrip hits 5% upper circuit

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Max Heights Infrastructure Limited (‘the Company’) will be held on Tuesday, the 06th day of December, 2022 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, SD-65, Tower Apartment, Pitampura, New Delhi -110034, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters:- 1. To consider various options for raising funds; 2. To consider sub division/ split of the Equity Shares of the Company; 3. To consider making investment/ loan to the Subsidiary Company; 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman."