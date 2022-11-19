Penny stock trading at a discount of 31% from high declares 1:1 bonus shares

On Friday, the shares of Navoday Enterprises closed on the BSE at ₹9.99 apiece level, down by 4.86% from the previous close of ₹10.50. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 132,000 shares. The shares of Navoday Enterprises got listed on BSE on June 25, 2021 with an issue price of ₹20 apiece, since then it has fallen 46.15% till date. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 1.09% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.40% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹14.49 on (12/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹6.00 on (18/08/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 31.05% below the high and 66.50% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 40.21% and a public stake of 59.78%.