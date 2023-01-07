Penny stock trading at a discount of 56%, Board recommends 1:1 rights issue

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is in furtherance to our intimation on the Outcome of the meeting of the Right Issue Committee of Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th December, 2022, approving the issue of 2,32,01,892 equity shares of face value Rs. 5/- each at an issue price of Rs. 16.25/- per equity share, aggregating to an amount of Rs. 37,70,30,745/- (Rupees Thirty-Seven Crore Seventy Lakh Thirty Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty-Five only) by way of a rights issue to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share held by existing shareholders as on the record date (“Record date") to be decided by the Board of Directors/Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who shall be eligible to apply for the Rights Issue, would be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, as decided by the Right Issue Committee of Board of Directors in its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, January 05, 2023."