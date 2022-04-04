Penny stock turns multibagger. Delivers 650% return in 2 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger penny stock: If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh today
Multibagger penny stock: In strong rebound post-Covid selloff, it rained multibaggers in FY22 as around 190 stocks have doubled its shareholders' money in single financial year. In this list of multibagger stocks, there are some penny stocks too. Vikas Ecotech shares are of those multibagger penny stocks. This multibagger chemical stock has given around 275 per cent return in last one year whereas in last two years, it has given near 650 per cent return after surging from ₹0.69 to ₹5.30 apiece levels.
In last one month, the stock has remained under consolidation and delivered around 2 per cent return to its investors. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this penny stock has surged from ₹3 to ₹5.30 levels, ascending to the tune of 75 per cent in 2022. In last 6 months, penny stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders as it surged from 1.86 to ₹5.30 levels in this period, logging near 185 per cent rise in this period. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹1.41 to ₹5.30 per share levels, clocking around 275 per cent rise in this period.
However, in last two nears, this penny stock has surged from ₹0.69 (close price on 9th April 2020 on NSE) to ₹5.30 levels today, logging near 7.5 times rise in this period.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹7.5 lakh in two years
Taking cue from Vikas Ecotech share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.02 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.85 lakh today whereas in last one year, it would have turned to ₹3.75 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock two years ago and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.5 lakh today.
Currently, market capital of Vikas Ecotech shares is around ₹500 crore and its book value per share is 2.45. Its current trade volume is 2,16,86,068, which is almost double of its 20 days average volume of 1,01,52,967. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹6.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹1 per share.
