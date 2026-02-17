Penny stock turns multibagger! ₹1 lakh grows to ₹2.20 crore in six years

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has remained volatile over the past year, with the ongoing India–US trade deal, heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

Against this backdrop, benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty — have delivered returns of up to 12% over the last year, underscoring the importance of identifying stocks with the potential to generate substantial gains.

Stock-specific investments, in many instances, have delivered returns well above benchmark performance. However, the possibility of superior gains also brings more risk, making thorough research, prudent allocation, and a long-term investment approach essential.

Here, we look at one such stock: Hazoor Multi Projects. This stock has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns.

Hazoor Multi Projects' share price, which was once at ₹0.16 in February 2020, is now trading at ₹35 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹2.20 crore in six years.

The calculation does not include the post-stock split benefits. The company has undergone stock splits in the ratio of 10:1 on November 7, 2024, 4:10 on January 1, 2021, and 2:4 on March 31, 2004.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price trend Hazoor Multi Projects share price has delivered multibagger returns of whooping 11743% in the last five years.

However, the multibagger stock has slumped over 20% in a year and around 18% in six months. The shares have fallen on a year-to-date basis, too, shedding nearly 3%.

On Tuesday, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price was trading marginally higher at ₹35 on BSE, following an order win from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Hazoor Multi Projects: Recent business updates In an exchange filing on February 17, Hazoor Multi Projects announced that the company has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) by the NHAI.

According to the filing, the company will engage in the collection of the user fee at Balenahalli fee plaza at Design Km 397.400 for the use of four lane section of Challakere to Hiriyur from the existing chainage Km. 359.120 to Km. 411.560 (Design Chainage Km. 358.500 to Km. 414.205) of NH-150A in the State of Karnataka and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items.

Besides toll collection, the contract also covers the operation and maintenance of nearby toilet facilities, including replenishment of consumables, to ensure proper amenities for highway users, according to the regulatory filing. The total contract value stands at ₹44.23 crore.

As per the award conditions, the execution period is one year from the commencement date. This significant order strengthens the company’s order book and reinforces its presence in the infrastructure and highway services segment.

Investors should exercise due diligence while putting money into penny stocks. Although such stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns, they also carry a significant risk of rapid losses. Hence, conducting thorough research is essential before investing in these companies.