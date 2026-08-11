Penny stock under ₹1 hits 5% upper circuit after provisional Q1 results

A penny stock under ₹1 hit its 5% upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday, 11 August, defying weak market sentiment, after provisional Q1FY27 results. Shares of NCL Research and Financial Services hit a 5% upper circuit of ₹0.64 in the first half of the session and remained locked at that level through the session, eventually ending at that level. The stock extended gains for the second consecutive session, rising 8.5% overall in these two days.

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During market hours on 11 August, NCL Research reported its provisional financial results for the quarter ended 30 June.

The company reported a profit of ₹1.13 crore for Q1FY27 compared to a loss of ₹5.59 crore QoQ and a profit of ₹1.70 crore YoY. Its total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1.67 crore against ₹1.82 crore YoY and ₹0.28 crore QoQ.

Its interest income during the quarter under review came at ₹1.7 crore compared to ₹1.8 crore YoY and ₹0.28 crore QoQ.

NCL Research share price trend Year-to-date, NCL Research stock has jumped 28%. So far in the current month, the stock has declined 13.51% after a 48% jump in the previous month.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹0.87 on 27 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹0.39 on 17 March.

Stock market today The Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, due to profit-booking amid rising oil prices. The Sensex fell 388 points, or 0.49%, to end at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 settled 112 points, or 0.46%, lower at 24,471.70. Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.02%, while the Smallcap 100 index bucked the trend, rising 0.22%.

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