Penny stock under ₹1 hits 5% upper circuit despite muted trends on Dalal Street

A penny stock under ₹1 hit its upper circuit in intraday deals on the BSE on Friday, 14 August, defying a weak trend on Dalal Street. The stock, NCL Research and Financial Services, opened flat at ₹0.69, and jumped 4.3% to hit its upper price band of ₹0.72 during the session. Equity benchmark Sensex declined 0.50% during the session.

NCL Research to launch rights issue In an exchange filing on 14 August, NCL Research and Financial Services said it received an in-principle approval letter for the proposed rights issue from the BSE.

On 23 February 2026, the company's board approved raising funds through a rights issue of shares with a face value of ₹1 for ₹50 crore.

NCL Research Q1 results NCL Research and Financial Services, on 11 August, reported a profit of ₹1.13 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) compared to a profit of ₹1.70 crore in Q1FY26 and a loss of ₹5.59 crore in Q4FY26.

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Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1.67 crore compared to ₹1.82 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹0.28 crore in Q4FY26.

NCL Research business expansion plan In an exchange filing on 29 July this year, the company announced a strategic entry into the high-growth digital personal loan business. The company intends to leverage technology-driven underwriting, digital onboarding, data analytics and efficient risk management processes to build a scalable lending platform while maintaining prudent credit standards.

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NCL Research share price trend The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹0.87 on 27 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹0.39 on 17 March this year.

The stock has jumped 44% year-to-date, while over the last month, it has jumped 57%, as per the BSE data.

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