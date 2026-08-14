Penny stock under ₹1 hits 5% upper circuit despite muted trends on Dalal Street

A penny stock under ₹1 hit its upper circuit in intraday deals on the BSE on Friday, 14 August, defying a weak trend on Dalal Street. The stock, NCL Research and Financial Services, opened flat at ₹0.69, and jumped 4.3% to hit its upper price band of ₹0.72 during the session. Equity benchmark Sensex declined 0.50% during the session.

Advertisement

NCL Research to launch rights issue In an exchange filing on 14 August, NCL Research and Financial Services said it received an in-principle approval letter for the proposed rights issue from the BSE.

On 23 February 2026, the company's board approved raising funds through a rights issue of shares with a face value of ₹1 for ₹50 crore.

NCL Research Q1 results NCL Research and Financial Services, on 11 August, reported a profit of ₹1.13 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) compared to a profit of ₹1.70 crore in Q1FY26 and a loss of ₹5.59 crore in Q4FY26.

Also Read | Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 stocks for next 1-2 weeks

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1.67 crore compared to ₹1.82 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹0.28 crore in Q4FY26.

Advertisement

NCL Research business expansion plan In an exchange filing on 29 July this year, the company announced a strategic entry into the high-growth digital personal loan business. The company intends to leverage technology-driven underwriting, digital onboarding, data analytics and efficient risk management processes to build a scalable lending platform while maintaining prudent credit standards.

Also Read | Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock VA Tech Wabag jumps 5%

NCL Research share price trend The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹0.87 on 27 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹0.39 on 17 March this year.

The stock has jumped 44% year-to-date, while over the last month, it has jumped 57%, as per the BSE data.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement