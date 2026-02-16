Penny stock under ₹1 turns multibagger — ₹1 lakh becomes ₹14.50 lakh in seven years

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has delivered solid returns to investors over the past several years, driven by strong domestic inflows, improving corporate earnings, and expanding retail participation. However, while broad-based indices have generated healthy gains, it is well understood that identifying the right stock at the right time can multiply investor wealth far more meaningfully than a passive investment in an index.

Stock-specific bets, in several cases, have significantly outperformed benchmark returns. That said, the potential for outsized gains comes with higher risk, requiring careful research, disciplined allocation, and a long-term perspective.

Here, we look at one such stock: Pulsar International. This stock has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

Pulsar International share price, which was once at ₹0.070 in March 2019, is now trading at ₹1.02 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made seven years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to over ₹14.50 lakh.

Pulsar International share price trend Pulsar International stock has delivered multibagger returns of whopping 920% in the last five years and over 1,357% returns since its listing in 2019. According to Trendlyne data, the penny stock rose for six years straight before its rally came to a halt in 2025.

Pulsar International share price slumped 89% in 2025, and this weakness continues in the ongoing year, too. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), Pulsar International shares have fallen 42.37% since the beginning of 2026.

The penny stock was trading around 4.67% lower at ₹1.02 apiece on Monday, February 16. The multibagger stock has also failed to impress short-term investors as it is down 60% in a month and over 50% in the last six months.

Investors should tread carefully when investing in penny stocks. While these stocks can deliver high returns, they can also erode wealth quickly. Therefore, due diligence is required before investing in these names.

Pulsar International Q3 results 2026 Pulsar International announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26) on Saturday, February 14.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹6.3 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of about 535%. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 400% from ₹8 crore reported in the December quarter of FY26.

Net profit surged 398% YoY to ₹3.29 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹0.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit jumped 1,728% from ₹0.18 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

Incorporated in 1990 and based in Gujarat, the company focuses on agricultural supply chain management (SCM), trading, and financial services. It specialises in the procurement, processing, and distribution of perishable commodities like fruits, vegetables, and grains, connecting rural farmers to urban markets.

