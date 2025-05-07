Penny stock under ₹1 in focus after ₹79 crore fundraise through NCDs on private placement basis

Penny stock under ₹1: Standard Capital Markets share price will remain in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the board approved ₹79 crore fundraise through NCDs on private placement basis.

Standard Capital Markets share price was down 2.44 per cent on Tuesday, closed the session at 0.40 apiece. The stock has fallen over 20.41 per cent in over a month.

The company informed the exchanges that the board has approved the allotment 7900 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of ₹1 lakh each at an issue price of ₹1 lakh.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company by circulation held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 06, 2025, has interalia, considered and approved the allotment of 7900 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to INR 79,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seventy Nine Crores Only) on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter,” the company said in an exchange filing dates May 6.

On Monday, the company announced that it has approved the issuance of 12,100 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise ₹121 crore.

In two separate filings with the exchanges, Standard Capital disclosed the allotment of 10,000 NCDs and 2,100 NCDs, each valued at ₹1,00,000, totaling ₹121 crore.

"... Board of Directors of the Company by circulation held today, i.e. Monday, May 05, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 2100 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of ₹1,00,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to ₹21,00,00,000 on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter," the company said in an filing.

(This is a developing story)