Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit. Details here

Penny stock under ₹10: Deep Diamond India share price hit 4.90% upper circuit on Friday, November 14. The penny stock opened at ₹8.55 apiece in Friday's early morning session, as compared to previous close of ₹8.16 on Thursday.
The multibagger penny stock has been on a bull run in the near term. The stock has gained as much as 36% in a month and has given multibagger returns of whopping 104% in just six months.
In an exchange filing, Deep Diamond India announced the upcoming launch of its pioneering digital-health initiative, Deep Health India AI, an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights.
It further informed the exchanges that the launch of AI-driven wellness platform has been scheduled on Tuesday, November 25, marking the company’s formal entry into India’s rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector.
"Deep Health India AI leverages advance computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyse key wellness parameters including heart rate, breathing rate, blood-pressure indicators, stress index, and oxygen saturation through a simple, 60-second face scan.
The platform is entirely non-invasive, contactless, and accessible on any smartphone cameras, enabling instant health feedback without medical instruments or laboratory visits. With Deep Health India AI, we are – “turning a smartphone into a health companion,” said Narayan, Managing Director, Deep Diamond India Limited.
The company further said that the technology behind Deep Health India AI has been developed in collaboration with a global SDK partner specializing in AI-based physiological analysis, ensuring international-grade precision. Tailored for India’s affordability and connectivity landscape, the initiative aims to democratize early-stage health insights, especially across rural and semi-urban regions. By enabling community health workers, clinics, and NGOs to conduct quick screenings via smartphone or tablet, it marks a transformative step toward accessible preventive care nationwide.
Deep Diamond India Limited (DDIL) is a diversified enterprise headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, focusing on innovation-driven, high-growth sectors that combine technology and social value. The launch of Deep Health India AI marks company’s entry into the digital-wellness domain — blending accessibility, data intelligence, and affordability to redefine preventive health in India.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.