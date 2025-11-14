Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit. Details here

Penny stock under ₹10: Deep Diamond India share price hit 4.90% upper circuit on Friday, November 14. The penny stock opened at ₹8.55 apiece in Friday's early morning session, as compared to previous close of ₹8.16 on Thursday.

The multibagger penny stock has been on a bull run in the near term. The stock has gained as much as 36% in a month and has given multibagger returns of whopping 104% in just six months.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing, Deep Diamond India announced the upcoming launch of its pioneering digital-health initiative, Deep Health India AI, an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights.

It further informed the exchanges that the launch of AI-driven wellness platform has been scheduled on Tuesday, November 25, marking the company’s formal entry into India’s rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector.

"Deep Health India AI leverages advance computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyse key wellness parameters including heart rate, breathing rate, blood-pressure indicators, stress index, and oxygen saturation through a simple, 60-second face scan.

The platform is entirely non-invasive, contactless, and accessible on any smartphone cameras, enabling instant health feedback without medical instruments or laboratory visits. With Deep Health India AI, we are – “turning a smartphone into a health companion,” said Narayan, Managing Director, Deep Diamond India Limited.

The company further said that the technology behind Deep Health India AI has been developed in collaboration with a global SDK partner specializing in AI-based physiological analysis, ensuring international-grade precision. Tailored for India’s affordability and connectivity landscape, the initiative aims to democratize early-stage health insights, especially across rural and semi-urban regions. By enabling community health workers, clinics, and NGOs to conduct quick screenings via smartphone or tablet, it marks a transformative step toward accessible preventive care nationwide.

Deep Diamond India Limited (DDIL) is a diversified enterprise headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, focusing on innovation-driven, high-growth sectors that combine technology and social value. The launch of Deep Health India AI marks company’s entry into the digital-wellness domain — blending accessibility, data intelligence, and affordability to redefine preventive health in India.