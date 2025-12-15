Penny stock under ₹10 jumps over 4% after announcement of board meeting

Excel Realty N Infra share price rallied as much as 4.39% to 1.19 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced that board meeting on December 22 to discuss business updates.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Dec 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Multibagger Stocks: Both HUDCO and NBCC have delivered impressive multibagger returns over the past year. NBCC's share value has risen by 93% in the last six months, nearly 266% in the last year, and 381% over the past two years.
Multibagger Stocks: Both HUDCO and NBCC have delivered impressive multibagger returns over the past year. NBCC's share value has risen by 93% in the last six months, nearly 266% in the last year, and 381% over the past two years. (Pixabay)

Penny Stock under 10: Excel Realty N Infra share price rallied as much as 4.39% upper circuit to 1.19 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced that a board meeting on December 22 would discuss business updates.

The penny stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The scrip has descended 21% in a month; however, has given whopping 50% returns in just six months.

Excel Realty N Infra share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging nearly 440% in the last five years.

Excel Realty N Infra board meeting details

In a filing on December 13, Excel Realty N Infra informed the exchanges that the company will hold a board meeting on December 22 in its Mumbai office.

In the meeting, the board will consider the following business updates -

  1. Appointment of Mr Runel Saxena as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company,
  2. Change in Designation of Mr Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana from Director to Whole-Time Director.
  3. Change of Name of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company.
  4. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company.
  5. Borrowing Limit of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

6. Mortgage Power of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

7. Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice of the company.

The company further informed that the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company will be closed from the date of this intimation till Wednesday, December 24, 2025, for the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them.

Excel Realty N Infra Q2 results 2025

Excel Realty delivered a mixed performance in the September 2025 quarter, marked by a steep decline in revenue. Sales fell to 1.51 crore, down from 4.09 crore in the year-ago period and 5.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, highlighting both year-on-year and sequential weakness.

The operating loss edged up to 0.67 crore from 0.34 crore last year, although it narrowed significantly from a loss of 1.24 crore in the previous quarter. The operating margin slipped sharply to -44.37% from -8.31% in September 2024.

Net profit stood at 1.09 crore, broadly flat year-on-year but sharply higher than 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a strong sequential recovery despite weak core operations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Penny StockExcel Realty N InfraIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹10 jumps over 4% after announcement of board meeting
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.