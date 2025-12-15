Penny stock under ₹10 jumps over 4% after announcement of board meeting

Penny Stock under ₹10: Excel Realty N Infra share price rallied as much as 4.39% upper circuit to ₹1.19 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced that a board meeting on December 22 would discuss business updates.

The penny stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The scrip has descended 21% in a month; however, has given whopping 50% returns in just six months.

Excel Realty N Infra share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging nearly 440% in the last five years.

Excel Realty N Infra board meeting details In a filing on December 13, Excel Realty N Infra informed the exchanges that the company will hold a board meeting on December 22 in its Mumbai office.

In the meeting, the board will consider the following business updates -

Appointment of Mr Runel Saxena as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company, Change in Designation of Mr Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana from Director to Whole-Time Director. Change of Name of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company. Borrowing Limit of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company. 6. Mortgage Power of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

7. Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice of the company.

The company further informed that the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company will be closed from the date of this intimation till Wednesday, December 24, 2025, for the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them.

Excel Realty N Infra Q2 results 2025 Excel Realty delivered a mixed performance in the September 2025 quarter, marked by a steep decline in revenue. Sales fell to ₹1.51 crore, down from ₹4.09 crore in the year-ago period and ₹5.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, highlighting both year-on-year and sequential weakness.

The operating loss edged up to ₹0.67 crore from ₹0.34 crore last year, although it narrowed significantly from a loss of ₹1.24 crore in the previous quarter. The operating margin slipped sharply to -44.37% from -8.31% in September 2024.

Net profit stood at ₹1.09 crore, broadly flat year-on-year but sharply higher than ₹0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a strong sequential recovery despite weak core operations.