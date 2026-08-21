Penny stock under ₹10 hits 20% upper circuit despite weak trend on Dalal Street

A penny stock under ₹10, Nandan Denim, hit 20% upper circuit on Friday, 21 August, despite a weak trend on Dalal Street. Nandan Denim share price opened at ₹2.26 against its previous close of ₹2.27 and surged 20% to hit its upper circuit of ₹2.72, closing at the same level and extending gains for the second consecutive session. In the previous session, the penny stock rose 0.89%.

The stock ended higher for the second consecutive week. On the other hand, market benchmark Sensex ended flat on Friday, extending losses for the second consecutive week.

Nandan Denim share price trend The stock is down 7% year-to-date compared to a 9% decline in the Sensex. Nandan Denim share price hit a 52-week low of ₹1.80 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹3.74 on 18 September last year.

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Nandan Denim Q1 results The company's revenue from operations for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) stood at ₹622.39 crore compared to ₹539.98 crore in Q4FY26.

Net profit for the quarter came at ₹14.80 crore from ₹9.51 crore quarter-on-quarter.

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