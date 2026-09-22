Penny stock under 10 rupees close to 5% upper circuit | Here's why

Penny stock under 10 rupees: Elitecon International share price jumped over 5% in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its quarterly financial results.

Elitecon International shares opened at ₹8.14 per share today on BSE, as compared to previous close of ₹8.38 on Monday. The penny stock reached an intraday of ₹8.79, close to hitting upper circuit on 22 September.

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Elitecon International Q1 results 2026 Elitecon International Limited on Tuesday reported a strong increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹5,074.80 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹548.76 crore in the previous fiscal.

The diversified FMCG company, with operations spanning tobacco and allied products, edible oil and agro, and international FMCG trade, posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹185.06 crore in FY2025-26, compared with ₹69.65 crore a year earlier.

According to the company, the performance reflects a significant transformation of the Group, driven partly by the addition of edible-oil subsidiaries Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro.

Both businesses were consolidated from September 30, 2025, resulting in only six months of their profits being included in FY2025-26. Their full-year financial contribution is expected to be reflected in FY2026-27.

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On a standalone basis, Elitecon International's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,529.50 crore from ₹297.51 crore in the previous fiscal. However, standalone PAT declined to ₹13.09 crore from ₹32.21 crore.

During FY2025-26, the Group further strengthened its edible-oil and agro business through Sunbridge Agro, which operates a refinery in Kandla, and Landsmill Agro, based in Mathura.

The businesses expanded the Group's capabilities across refining, storage, port-linked infrastructure and nationwide distribution. Meanwhile, the company's international subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore completed a full year of operations, supporting FMCG and electronics trading activities across the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN markets.

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“FY2025–26 marked a significant expansion for Elitecon International, with the addition of our edible-oil and agro platform and a full year of international trading operations. We enter the new year focused on expanding capacity across tobacco and edible oil, strengthening our presence across the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and Europe, and exploring joint ventures with overseas companies to manufacture abroad and bring global capabilities to India,” said Mr. Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.