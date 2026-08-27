Penny stock under 10 Rupees | Stock shows resilience against sell-off in India stock market

Penny stock under 10 Rupees: Globe Enterprises share price showed resilience in Thursday's trading session amid sell-off in the Indian stock market.

The penny stock opened in the red but soon recovered, turning positive and gaining over 1.47%. However, the momentum was short-lived as the stock made a sharp reversal, slipped back into the red, and fell over 1% on the NSE.

The penny stock touched an intraday high of ₹2.07 and intraday low of ₹2.04 on NSE.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday. In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 45.17 points to 77,422.70, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 6.40 points to 24,202.45.

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Globe Enterprises Q1 results FY27 Globe Enterprises reported a strong revenue growth alongside continued expansion of its business capabilities, during the April-June quarter 2026 (Q1 results FY27).

The company's revenue rose 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹166.68 crore from ₹125.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total revenue stood at ₹167.35 crore, while EBITDA came in at ₹8.54 crore and profit before tax (PBT) was ₹3.52 crore.

The revenue growth was driven by the additional garment manufacturing capacity commissioned during the previous year, which enabled the Company to cater to higher volumes across both domestic and export markets. However, profitability remained under pressure due to a 15–20% increase in raw material costs, along with higher logistics and shipping expenses.

Despite these near-term cost challenges, Globe Enterprises entered Q2 FY27 with an order book exceeding ₹100 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility for the quarter ahead.

The company had delivered a strong performance in FY26, with revenue growing 55% to ₹598.84 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹31.74 crore, while PBT was reported at ₹12.79 crore.

The successful acquisition of Globe Denwash has further enhanced the Company’s value-added capabilities and is expected to aid its expansion across key business segments. With higher manufacturing capacity, an order book exceeding ₹100 crore, and a diversified growth strategy, Globe Enterprises remains focused on expanding its market presence and creating sustainable long-term growth.

Globe Enterprises (India) Limited is a fully integrated textile and manufacturing company with a strong presence across the textile value chain. Based in Ahmedabad, the Company offers a diverse product portfolio comprising denim and non-denim apparel, garments, voiles, fabrics, and other value-added products. It serves both domestic and international markets and continues to strengthen its capabilities through capacity expansion, strategic acquisitions, and business diversification.

Globe Enterprises share price trend Globe Enterprises share price trend has remained mostly under pressure amid weak market sentiments. The penny stock has gained over 2% in a week, however, has fallen 5.12% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has dipped 31% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 2.86% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given 2% gains in three years and 74% losses in five years.