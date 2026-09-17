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Penny stock under 10 rupees hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rebound

NHC Foods shares surged 5% after announcing plans to acquire controlling stakes in Lotmor Brands and Walya's Beverages. The acquisitions aim to enhance procurement and distribution capabilities, integrating these businesses into NHC’s existing operations to strengthen its market presence.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated17 Sep 2026, 01:25 PM IST
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Penny stock under 10 rupees hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rebound
Penny stock under 10 rupees hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rebound(Photo: AI generated )
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NHC Foods share price was locked in a 5% upper circuit on Thursday, 17 September, after the company announced plans to acquire controlling stakes in two food and beverage companies — Lotmor Brands Private Limited and Walya's Beverages Private Limited.

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NHC Foods Limited, which is engaged in the trading, processing and export of agricultural commodities, said its board has approved investments to acquire up to an 88% stake in Lotmor Brands and up to an 80% stake in Walya's Beverages.

NHC Foods share price today opened at 2.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 2.11, and an intraday low of 2.03 per share.

NHC Foods to acquire stakes in two companies

Under the proposed transactions, the consideration for the acquisitions may be paid in cash or through the issue of NHC Foods equity shares at 6.50 per share. The price may also be determined after six months in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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The company said the proposed acquisitions are aimed at strengthening its procurement and distribution capabilities while complementing its existing operations across the food and beverage value chain.

Also Read | Penny stock under 10 rupees hits 5% upper circuit after this acquisition update

What does Lotmor Brands bring to NHC Foods?

Lotmor Brands, incorporated in 2018, operates across the trading and manufacturing of food and beverage products. The company reported a turnover of 246.11 crore in FY23 and 260.43 crore in FY24, while turnover stood at 179.74 crore in FY25.

According to NHC Foods, Lotmor's established operations and positive cash flows could add complementary capabilities to its existing business and provide a platform for further expansion.

Walya's Beverages acquisition

The second proposed acquisition, Walya's Beverages, will add another food and beverage business to NHC Foods' expansion plans. Incorporated in 2021, Walya's is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, wholesaling, import and export of food and beverage products.

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The company reported no turnover in FY23, before recording turnover of 71.48 crore in FY24 and 22.28 crore in FY25. NHC Foods said Walya's presence across the food and beverage segment could help broaden its product portfolio and market reach.

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What NHC Foods management said

Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi, Managing Director of NHC Foods, said the company intends to integrate the proposed acquisitions into its existing business rather than operate them independently.

“Our approach with these proposed acquisitions is to build on what we already have rather than operate these businesses in isolation,” Joshi said.

He added that NHC Foods aims to create stronger linkages across sourcing, processing, distribution and end markets by bringing complementary businesses into its ecosystem.

According to Joshi, the strategy could allow NHC Foods to participate in a wider part of the food business, make better use of its existing capabilities and relationships, and create a more scalable base for the company's next phase of expansion.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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