Penny stock under 10 rupees: Upper circuit — Leather share jumps 74% in 4 sessions | Back-to-back surge for third day

Penny stock under 10 rupees: AKI India shares have been on an uptrend for the last four straight sessions. The penny stock under ₹10 has risen from ₹4.15 to ₹7.22 on the NSE, recording a nearly 74% rally in this period. However, the bull trend is still visible in the stock, as it soon touched 10% upper circuit, once trading resumed on Friday. Looking at the AKI share price history, the penny stock under 10 rupees has hit the 10% upper circuit for the third day in a row.

AKI India share price news AKI India shares remained almost flat throughout the month, but attracted bulls' attention after the announcement of the financial report for the financial year 2025-26. The company submitted its financial report for FY26 to the Indian exchanges on 2 September 2026.

In the Directors' report, the company reported a YoY rise in consolidated revenue and income despite higher expenses during FY26. In FY 26, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew from ₹80.96 crore to ₹107.32 crore. The company's total income in FY26 stood at ₹118.31 crore, which was around ₹87.50 crore in the previous financial year. However, the company's expenses also grew from ₹2.67 crore to ₹2.71 crore.

AKI India share price history In the last year, the penny stock trading under 10 rupees has remained a beaten-down stock, having lost nearly 20% over this period. The penny stock delivered 10% YTD and 50% over the last six months. However, the stock has delivered close to 80% returns in one month due to the recent bull run.

Bonus shares | Stock split history This penny stock under 10 rupees has a history of issuing bonus shares and stock splits. According to information available on the BSE website, the penny stock trading below ₹10 traded ex-split on 22 June 2023 to finalise the eligible shareholders for the 1:5 stock split.

Likewise, the penny stock traded ex-bonus on 19 July 2022 for the issuance of 3 company shares for every 10 shares held by the company shareholders.

The penny stock trading under ₹10 has a market cap of around ₹75 crore, making it a micro-cap stock. It is available for trade on both the NSE and the BSE. By 12:25 PM on Friday, the penny stock had a trade volume of more than 1,52,000. Its 52-week high on the NSE is ₹10.48 per share, and its 52-week low is ₹3.80.