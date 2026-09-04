Penny stock under 10 rupees: Upper circuit — Leather share jumps 74% in 4 sessions | Back-to-back surge for third day

Penny stock under 10 rupees: AKI India shares have been on an uptrend for the last four straight sessions. The penny stock under ₹10 has risen from ₹4.15 to ₹7.22 on the NSE, recording a nearly 74% rally in this period. However, the bull trend is still visible in the stock, as it soon touched 10% upper circuit, once trading resumed on Friday. Looking at the AKI share price history, the penny stock under 10 rupees has hit the 10% upper circuit for the third day in a row.

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AKI India share price news AKI India shares remained almost flat throughout the month, but attracted bulls' attention after the announcement of the financial report for the financial year 2025-26. The company submitted its financial report for FY26 to the Indian exchanges on 2 September 2026.

In the Directors' report, the company reported a YoY rise in consolidated revenue and income despite higher expenses during FY26. In FY 26, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew from ₹80.96 crore to ₹107.32 crore. The company's total income in FY26 stood at ₹118.31 crore, which was around ₹87.50 crore in the previous financial year. However, the company's expenses also grew from ₹2.67 crore to ₹2.71 crore.

AKI India share price history In the last year, the penny stock trading under 10 rupees has remained a beaten-down stock, having lost nearly 20% over this period. The penny stock delivered 10% YTD and 50% over the last six months. However, the stock has delivered close to 80% returns in one month due to the recent bull run.

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Bonus shares | Stock split history This penny stock under 10 rupees has a history of issuing bonus shares and stock splits. According to information available on the BSE website, the penny stock trading below ₹10 traded ex-split on 22 June 2023 to finalise the eligible shareholders for the 1:5 stock split.

Likewise, the penny stock traded ex-bonus on 19 July 2022 for the issuance of 3 company shares for every 10 shares held by the company shareholders.

The penny stock trading under ₹10 has a market cap of around ₹75 crore, making it a micro-cap stock. It is available for trade on both the NSE and the BSE. By 12:25 PM on Friday, the penny stock had a trade volume of more than 1,52,000. Its 52-week high on the NSE is ₹10.48 per share, and its 52-week low is ₹3.80.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).