Penny stock under ₹10 Silverline Technologies hits 5% upper circuit

Penny stock under ₹10: Silverline Technologies share price hit 5% upper circuit on Monday after the company announced the launch of an AI-enabled web platform titled ‘Silver AI’ on February 2.
The small-cap stock opened at ₹9.95 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹9.49 on Sunday.
In an exchange filing dated February 2, the company informed that it has launched its proprietary AI-enabled web platform titled “Silver AI”, which is now accessible to users through the Company’s official web endpoint.
“This initiative is a strategic step in the Company’s journey to build Made-in-India, product-led technology capabilities, and to expand the Company’s presence in next-generation digital solutions and artificial intelligence,” the company said in the filing.
“Silver AI” is the company’s AI-powered web platform that offers a conversational, assistive interface to support productivity and knowledge-related workflows. Built around an intuitive, chat-based experience, the platform is designed to help users work more efficiently across routine professional and organisational activities.
The rollout of Silver AI marks a key milestone in Silverline’s product roadmap and aligns with the company’s strategy to deepen its presence in fast-growing technology segments.
According to the filing, “Silver AI” as an AI-first productivity platform has the following key advantages - Web-based access and quick adoption, conversational AI interface for productivity, made-in-India product direction, scalable platform architecture, and enterprise-readiness pathway.
The company believes that the launch of “Silver AI” can contribute positively by - strengthening the company’s AI-led growth narrative through a visible product initiative, supporting future opportunities for product revenue streams (including models such as freemium/subscription/enterprise licensing, as may be evaluated and introduced), and enhancing long-term competitiveness by developing AI capabilities that can complement the company’s existing technology services footprint.
The small-cap penny stock has given significant gains in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. Silverline Technologies share price has rallied 28% in the past five sessions and 15% in a month.
However, zooming out further, the small-cap stock has shed 18.36% in six months and 31.64% in a year.
Meanwhile, the penny stock has given multibagger returns of 190% in five years.
Silverline Technologies share price is listed only on BSE. The small-cap penny stock hit a 52-week high of ₹20.75 on September 15, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹7.42 on January 27, 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.