Penny stock under ₹10 Silverline Technologies hits 5% upper circuit

Penny stock under ₹10: Silverline Technologies share price hit 5% upper circuit on Monday after the company announced the launch of an AI-enabled web platform titled ‘Silver AI’ on February 2.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹9.95 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹9.49 on Sunday.

Details on ‘Silver AI’ In an exchange filing dated February 2, the company informed that it has launched its proprietary AI-enabled web platform titled “Silver AI”, which is now accessible to users through the Company’s official web endpoint.

Advertisement

“This initiative is a strategic step in the Company’s journey to build Made-in-India, product-led technology capabilities, and to expand the Company’s presence in next-generation digital solutions and artificial intelligence,” the company said in the filing.

“Silver AI” is the company’s AI-powered web platform that offers a conversational, assistive interface to support productivity and knowledge-related workflows. Built around an intuitive, chat-based experience, the platform is designed to help users work more efficiently across routine professional and organisational activities.

The rollout of Silver AI marks a key milestone in Silverline’s product roadmap and aligns with the company’s strategy to deepen its presence in fast-growing technology segments.

According to the filing, “Silver AI” as an AI-first productivity platform has the following key advantages - Web-based access and quick adoption, conversational AI interface for productivity, made-in-India product direction, scalable platform architecture, and enterprise-readiness pathway.

Advertisement

The company believes that the launch of “Silver AI” can contribute positively by - strengthening the company’s AI-led growth narrative through a visible product initiative, supporting future opportunities for product revenue streams (including models such as freemium/subscription/enterprise licensing, as may be evaluated and introduced), and enhancing long-term competitiveness by developing AI capabilities that can complement the company’s existing technology services footprint.

Silverline Technologies share price trend The small-cap penny stock has given significant gains in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. Silverline Technologies share price has rallied 28% in the past five sessions and 15% in a month.

However, zooming out further, the small-cap stock has shed 18.36% in six months and 31.64% in a year.

Meanwhile, the penny stock has given multibagger returns of 190% in five years.

Advertisement

Silverline Technologies share price is listed only on BSE. The small-cap penny stock hit a 52-week high of ₹20.75 on September 15, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹7.42 on January 27, 2026.