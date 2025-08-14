Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2025

Penny stock under ₹2: Harshil Agrotech share price surged as much as 5 per cent upper circuit to ₹1.33 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.
The penny stock has remained volatile in the near-term. Harshil Agrotech shares ascended over 4 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, has shed 3 per cent in a month. The stock has delivered negative returns in last one year descending over 62 per cent.
The penny stock is currently trading 88% below its 52-week high of ₹11.79, recorded on November 12, 2024. On August 12, it hit a 52-week low of ₹1.18 per share, just two days ahead of the company’s June quarter results announcement.
Harshil Agrotech share price has proven to be a multibagger stock by rewarding its long-term investors by delivering more than 2,000 per cent returns in past five years.
The small-cap firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.5 crore for the June 2025 quarter, up from ₹90 lakh in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the company had recorded a net loss of ₹78 lakh, making the latest net profit of ₹6.5 crore a notable turnaround.
Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 430 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹58.9 crore in June FY26, against ₹11.3 crore last year same period.
Total expenses also saw a significant rise to ₹51 crore in the quarter ending on June 30, 2025, compared to ₹10.1 crore a year ago.
Harshil Agrotech Limited is primarily involved in the trading of agricultural goods, commodities, and agri-materials in India. The company was formerly known as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited and changed its name to Harshil Agrotech Limited in September 2023.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
