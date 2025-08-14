Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2025

Penny stock under ₹2: Harshil Agrotech share price surged as much as 5 per cent upper circuit to ₹1.33 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

The penny stock has remained volatile in the near-term. Harshil Agrotech shares ascended over 4 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, has shed 3 per cent in a month. The stock has delivered negative returns in last one year descending over 62 per cent.

The penny stock is currently trading 88% below its 52-week high of ₹11.79, recorded on November 12, 2024. On August 12, it hit a 52-week low of ₹1.18 per share, just two days ahead of the company’s June quarter results announcement.

Harshil Agrotech share price has proven to be a multibagger stock by rewarding its long-term investors by delivering more than 2,000 per cent returns in past five years.

Harshil Agrotech Q1 results 2025 The small-cap firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.5 crore for the June 2025 quarter, up from ₹90 lakh in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the company had recorded a net loss of ₹78 lakh, making the latest net profit of ₹6.5 crore a notable turnaround.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 430 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹58.9 crore in June FY26, against ₹11.3 crore last year same period.

Total expenses also saw a significant rise to ₹51 crore in the quarter ending on June 30, 2025, compared to ₹10.1 crore a year ago.

Harshil Agrotech Limited is primarily involved in the trading of agricultural goods, commodities, and agri-materials in India. The company was formerly known as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited and changed its name to Harshil Agrotech Limited in September 2023.