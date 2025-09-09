Penny stock under ₹5 rises for 43rd consecutive session, surges over 150% in less than 3 months. Do you own?

A penny stock under ₹5 has been on a solid bull run since July this year. It has surged over 150 per cent in less than three months, hitting its upper circuits for the last several days. On Tuesday, September 9, the stock, Avance Technologies, rose 2 per cent to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade.

Avance Technologies share price trend Avance Technologies shares have been in the green since July 9 this year, extending gains to the 43rd consecutive session. Since July, the penny stock has surged 152 per cent.

In fact, the stock has been in the green since April on a monthly scale, cumulatively gaining 268 per cent.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2.17 today (September 9, 2025), and touched its 52-week low of ₹0.52 on April 1.

The stock has undergone three splits so far. On August 3, 2009, it was split in a 1:10 ratio (from ₹10 to ₹1). Subsequently, on March 31, 2023, it was split in a 1:2 ratio (from ₹10 to ₹5). The most recent split took place on November 10, 2023, in a 1:5 ratio (from ₹5 to ₹1).

Meanwhile, the stock also underwent a share consolidation on 24 April 2017 and issued bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio on 3 August 2009.

About Avance Technologies Avance Technologies is a software products company. As per its website, it focuses on building and managing network systems that help clients stay connected, improve performance, and keep their data secure.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹171.8 crore in FY25, up 19 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹144.3 crore in FY24.

Profit rose 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.30 crore in FY25 from ₹4.9 crore in FY24.

