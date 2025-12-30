Penny stock under ₹5 edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Penny stock under ₹5: Textile company Nandan Denim share price rose nearly 1% to ₹2.94 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed credit ratings on the company’s bank facilities.

In an exchange filing, Nandan Denim said that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings on its bank facilities aggregating ₹339.74 crore, signalling stability in the company’s credit profile.

According to the exchange filing, the company’s long-term borrowings of ₹279.74 crore continued to be rated IVR BBB with a Stable outlook, while the short-term facilities of ₹60 crore remain at IVR A3+. The reaffirmation reflects the textile firm’s adequate credit profile and comfortable liquidity position.

Instrument/Facility Amount ( In ₹ crores) Previous Ratings Current Ratings Rating Action Long Term facilities 279.94 IVR BBB/ Stable (IVR Triple B with Stable Outlook) IVR BBB/ Stable (IVR Triple B with Stable Outlook) Reaffirmed Short Term facilities 60 IVR A3+ (IVR A Three Plus) IVR A3+ (IVR A Three Plus) Reaffirmed

Nandan Denim Q2 results 2025 In the second quarter of this financial year (2025-26), the company had reported a 7.70 per cent decline in income from operations to ₹786.51 crore, compared with ₹852.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its exchange filing.

Expenses also declined during the quarter, with Nandan Denim posting costs of ₹778.20 crore in Q2, down from ₹840.76 crore a year earlier.

On the profitability front, the company recorded a 7.64 per cent year-on-year increase in bottom line, which rose to ₹9.44 crore in Q2 from ₹8.77 crore in the same period last year.

Nandan Denim share price overview Nandan Denim share price opened at ₹2.85 apiece on Tuesday, as compared to its closing price of ₹2.91 on the BSE. However, it soon recouped losses and rose to ₹2.94 apiece.

The multibagger penny stock has remained under pressure in the near term as it has lost over 6% in a month and 24% in six months. The penny stock has slipped 40% over the last year

However, the penny stock below ₹5 has doubled its long-term investors' wealth by delivering multibagger returns of 220% in the last five years.

Nandan Denim shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The multibagger penny stock touched a 52-week high of ₹5.18 on January 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹2.85 earlier today on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.