Mint Market
Subscribe

Penny stock under ₹5 edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market

In an exchange filing, Nandan Denim said that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings on its bank facilities aggregating 339.74 crore.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Dec 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Penny stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5: Nandan Denim has doubled its long-term investors' wealth by delivering multibagger returns of 220% in the last five years.
Penny stock below ₹5: Nandan Denim has doubled its long-term investors' wealth by delivering multibagger returns of 220% in the last five years.(An AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Penny stock under 5: Textile company Nandan Denim share price rose nearly 1% to 2.94 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed credit ratings on the company’s bank facilities.

In an exchange filing, Nandan Denim said that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings on its bank facilities aggregating 339.74 crore, signalling stability in the company’s credit profile.

Also Read | Over 1,000% return in 5 years! Multibagger metal stock jumps 4% in a weak market

According to the exchange filing, the company’s long-term borrowings of 279.74 crore continued to be rated IVR BBB with a Stable outlook, while the short-term facilities of 60 crore remain at IVR A3+. The reaffirmation reflects the textile firm’s adequate credit profile and comfortable liquidity position.

Advertisement
Instrument/FacilityAmount ( In crores)Previous RatingsCurrent RatingsRating Action
Long Term facilities279.94IVR BBB/ Stable (IVR Triple B with Stable Outlook)IVR BBB/ Stable (IVR Triple B with Stable Outlook)Reaffirmed
Short Term facilities60IVR A3+ (IVR A Three Plus)IVR A3+ (IVR A Three Plus)Reaffirmed

Nandan Denim Q2 results 2025

In the second quarter of this financial year (2025-26), the company had reported a 7.70 per cent decline in income from operations to 786.51 crore, compared with 852.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its exchange filing.

Expenses also declined during the quarter, with Nandan Denim posting costs of 778.20 crore in Q2, down from 840.76 crore a year earlier.

On the profitability front, the company recorded a 7.64 per cent year-on-year increase in bottom line, which rose to 9.44 crore in Q2 from 8.77 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | 'Nifty target pegged at 29k for next 12 months; mid, small-caps may outperform'

Nandan Denim share price overview

Nandan Denim share price opened at 2.85 apiece on Tuesday, as compared to its closing price of 2.91 on the BSE. However, it soon recouped losses and rose to 2.94 apiece.

Advertisement

The multibagger penny stock has remained under pressure in the near term as it has lost over 6% in a month and 24% in six months. The penny stock has slipped 40% over the last year

However, the penny stock below 5 has doubled its long-term investors' wealth by delivering multibagger returns of 220% in the last five years.

Nandan Denim shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The multibagger penny stock touched a 52-week high of 5.18 on January 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of 2.85 earlier today on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Nandan DenimPenny StockMultibagger StockIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹5 edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market
Read Next Story