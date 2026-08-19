Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit for 10 day in a row

Penny stock under ₹5: NHC Foods share price surged as much as 4.49% to the upper circuit for the tenth day in a row on BSE in Wednesday's trading session despite weak trends on Dalal Street.

NHC Foods share price opened at ₹1.61 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1.56 on Wednesday. The penny stock touched an intraday high of ₹1.63 on 19 August.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices began the session on a subdued note, pressured by rising commodity prices and mixed signals from Tehran and Washington regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The Sensex opened slightly lower at 77,218.05, compared with its previous close of 77,235.46, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,200 mark.

NHC Foods Q1 results 2026 The company delivered a robust performance in Q1 FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations surging 234.54% year-on-year to ₹369.69 crore from ₹110.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA witnessed an even sharper rise, jumping 512.43% YoY to ₹21.29 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with ₹3.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated profit stood at ₹16.99 crore for the quarter, marking a substantial 919.81% YoY increase from ₹1.67 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Basic earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹0.26 from ₹0.03 in the year-ago period.

“We are pleased with the strong performance in Q1 FY27, marked by significant growth in revenue and operating profitability. The quarter reflects the continued momentum across our business operations, supported by improved scale and execution," said Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi, managing director at NHC Foods.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12.32 crore. Its revenue from operations increased 72.85% YoY to ₹601.31 crore from ₹347.88 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, EBITDA for FY26 grew 33.68% year-on-year to ₹21.95 crore, compared with ₹16.42 crore in the previous fiscal, while basic EPS stood at ₹0.20 per share.

“We remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio, expanding our domestic and international market presence, and enhancing operational efficiencies. With a strong foundation and growing business opportunities, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” Joshi further added.

NHC Foods share price trend NHC Foods share price has remained positive despite weak market trends. The penny stock has given 25% returns in a week and 52% returns in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered multibagger gains of 114% in six months 83% gains on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Looking at the broader level, the penny stock has more than doubled investors' money by giving 443% returns in five years.