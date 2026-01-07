Penny stock under Re 1 Auri Grow India hits upper circuit; here's why

Penny stock under Re 1: Auri Grow India shares were locked in the 5% upper circuit in Wednesday's trading session (January 7) after the company announced the launch of a new platform, CarbonKrishi.

In an exchange filing on January 6, Auri Grow said it has launched CarbonKrishi, an AI-enabled carbon credit platform, marking the company’s strategic entry into the rapidly expanding carbon credit and ESG ecosystem.

Auri Grow India's new platform details The company plans to onboard approximately 1 lakh farmers with estimates of generating carbon credits worth ₹16-50 crore annually.

“CarbonKrishi initiative represents a key step in Auri Grow’s business transformation, leveraging technology and sustainability to create new, scalable revenue opportunities while enhancing farmer incomes. CarbonKrishi is being developed using AI analytics, satellite imagery, crop and soil data, and structured digital reporting systems to estimate farm-level carbon impact,” the company said in the filing.

At an estimated platform participation or commission share of 20–30%, this could potentially generate ₹3–10 crore in annual revenue from carbon credits for the company. Management has clarified that these numbers are purely indicative and depend on several variables, according to the filing.

“This initiative marks a pivotal step in Auri Grow India Limited’s evolution toward a technology- and sustainability-driven agri platform. Through CarbonKrishi, our objective is to empower farmers to unlock meaningful incremental income by adopting climate-positive and sustainable farming practices, while simultaneously creating a scalable, asset-light revenue stream for the Company. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and globally recognised verification frameworks, we aim to integrate Indian agriculture into the global carbon credit ecosystem. While the opportunity is still evolving, we believe this platform positions Auri Grow to participate in long-term ESG-led value creation for farmers, partners, and shareholders alike," said Pratik Kumar Patel, Director, Auri Grow India Ltd.

The company further informed that the board has authorised the management to assess all permissible avenues for acquisition or investment, including—but not limited to—a rights issue, Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), preferential allotment, open-market transactions, or any other route allowed under applicable laws and regulations.

Any final structure will be decided after taking into account regulatory norms, prevailing market conditions, shareholder interests, and overall commercial viability.

Auri Grow share price trend The penny stock opened at ₹0.77, its upper price band, in the early morning session on Wednesday, as compared to its last closing price of ₹0.74.

Auri Grow shares have been on a bull run despite weak market sentiments. The penny stock has surged 5.48% in the last five sessions. In a month, the stock has delivered a significant return of 26.23%.

Auri Grow shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The penny stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1.25 on January 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹0.45 on June 5, 2025.