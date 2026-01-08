Penny stock under Re 1 Dharan Infra-EPC hits upper circuit; here's why

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra-EPC share price hit the upper circuit in Thursday's trading session (January 08), extending its gains to the third straight session, after the company informed the current status of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Dharan Infra-EPC said that the suspended board of directors of the company has preferred an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking a stay on the CIRP proceedings.

The company also said that within the claim verification period specified by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the Corporate Debtor reached a one-time settlement with the original financial creditor, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, and fully settled all outstanding dues on 31 December 2025.

“In view of the above, the Hon’ble NCLAT, by its order dated 06 January 2026, after being apprised of the facts and circumstances of the case, directed the Interim Resolution Professional (“IRP”) to take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including approaching the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (“Hon’ble NCLT”), Mumbai Bench, by filing an application under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Hon’ble NCLAT further directed the IRP to collate the claims received during the CIRP period and clarified that no further actions shall be undertaken in the CIRP, meanwhile,” the company said in the filing.

IRP has initiated the process of applying Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, before the NCLAT, seeking withdrawal of the application filed under Section 7 of the Code, the filing added.

Dharan Infra-EPC share price trend Dharan Infra-EPC shares have gained as much as 20% in five sessions.

However, looking at the share price trend in the near term, the stock has remained under pressure amid weak Indian market stock sentiments. The scrip has shed 22% in a month and 43% in six months.

Dharan Infra-EPC shares are listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1.72 apiece on January 14, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹0.21 on January 5, 2026.

