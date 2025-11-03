Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite sideways trends on Dalal Street

Dharan Infra-EPC share price hit 5% upper circuit on Monday after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary recently executed a Supply Agreement with Skymax Infrapower Limited. The penny stock jumped as much as 5% to ₹0.48 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Dharan Infra-EPC share comes amid a muted trend in the Indian stock market today.

Dharan Infra-EPC said that its wholly owned subsidiary Dharan Infra Solar Pvt. Ltd. recently executed a supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower Limited, Uttar Pradesh for a contract valued approximately ₹215 crore.

The agreement mainly covers the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 75 MW Alley Solar Project. The project will be developed across nine sites in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed during FY 2025-26 to FY 2026-27, Dharan Infra-EPC said in a release.

Under this agreement, Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited will undertake the design, Supply and Installation of Plant Equipment, structures and related works for setting up and operating a 75 MW (AC) / 95.10 MWp (DC) grid-interactive, Ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power project at nine sites located in Nanded district, Maharashtra.

This is the second major contract from Skymax Infrapower Ltd. Earlier on 31st August 2025, the company had secured EPC contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power Limited, for infrastructure development and renewable-linked EPC works at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.

“With execution scheduled through March 31, 2027, nearly 80% of the scope involving international procurement of plant and machinery. This milestone adds to Dharan Infra-EPC’s execution track record, enhances order book visibility, and strengthens its position in the green energy sector,” Dharan Infra-EPC said.

As part of its financial restructuring efforts, the company reached a One-Time Settlement (OTS) with the Central Bank of India in June 2025. It has already made an upfront payment of ₹43 lakh, which accounts for 10% of the total settlement amount. The balance will be cleared in three planned installments, with the final payment expected to be completed by January 31, 2026, it added.

Dharan Infra-EPC Share Price Performance Dharan Infra-EPC share price has declined 19% in one month, but has gained 7% in six months. The smallcap penny stock has plunged 46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 60% in the past two years. Over the past five years, Dharan Infra-EPC share price has tanked 90%.

At 1:50 PM, Dharan Infra-EPC share price was trading 4.35% higher at ₹0.48 apiece on the BSE.