Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite stock market crash; here’s why

Dharan Infra-EPC share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹0.42 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. The small-cap penny stock hit the upper circuit for the fourth consecutive trading session.

The gains in Dharan Infra-EPC share price comes despite the broader weakness in the Indian stock market today.

Infrastructure company Dharan Infra-EPC recently announced that it has executed a One-Time Settlement (OTS) agreement with the Central Bank of India for the structured resolution of its outstanding financial obligations. The agreement was executed for a total settlement value of ₹4.30 crore.

As part of the agreement, an initial payment of ₹43 lakh, representing 10% of the outstanding amount, was made on July 28, 2025. The remaining balance will be paid in three structured tranches, with the final installment due on or before January 31, 2026, Dharan Infra-EPC said in a release.

The company is actively engaging in constructive dialogue with the lending institutions to continue pursuing structured solutions for all residual obligations, it added.

The company clarified that although some loans are still classified as defaults, they are fully secured by collateral valued at nearly twice the outstanding principal. This provides sufficient protection for lenders and helps minimize the risk of any significant negative impact on the company’s operations or financial stability.

Dharan Infra-EPC Share Price Performance Dharan Infra-EPC share price has fallen sharply over the years. The penny stock declined 10% in one month and more than 37% in the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the small-cap stock has dropped 51%, while it has plunged 63% in the past two years.

At 12:00 PM, Dharan Infra-EPC share price was still locked in 5% upper circuit of ₹0.42 apiece on the BSE.