Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit for 12th day in a row; do you own?

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, after the shares of the firm hit their upper circuit levels for 12 days in a row. The company also announced that the CEO had resigned as of last week.

On Monday, Dharan Infra also disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muthusubramanian Hariharan, tendered his resignation, citing ‘other professional commitments.’

“The resignation has been taken on record and formally accepted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 September 2025. Accordingly, he will cease to be the CEO of the Company with effect from 19 September 2025,” the company said.

The company informed the stock exchange that the resignation has been effective since 19 September 2025. They also acknowledged the delay in submitting the announcement, as it was pending board member approval.

Dharan Infra Share Price Trend Dharan Infra's share price closed 1.75% higher at ₹0.58 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.57 after the previous market session.

The company's shares have an upper circuit level of ₹0.59, while the lower circuit level is at ₹0.57, with a price tolerance band of 2%, BSE data shows.

Shares of the infrastructure firm have lost more than 88% over the last five years, and over 41% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 33.33% on the Indian stock market.

However, gave stock market investors more than 23% return on their investment in the last one-month period, and the shares are trading 9.43% higher in the last five market sessions.

Shares of Dharan Infra hit their 52-week high level at ₹1.28 on 7 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.34 on 13 May 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹302.53 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 22 September 2025.

