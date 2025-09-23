Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit for 12th day in a row; do you own?

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra-EPC shares will be in the focus of stock market investors after the company stock has hit upper circuit for multiple days in a row. The shares have gained over 9% in the last five market sessions. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:18 AM IST
Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra's share price closed 1.75% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.58 after Monday's stock market session.
Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra's share price closed 1.75% higher at ₹0.58 after Monday's stock market session.(Pixabay)

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, after the shares of the firm hit their upper circuit levels for 12 days in a row. The company also announced that the CEO had resigned as of last week.

Also Read | 600% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 67 days in a row

On Monday, Dharan Infra also disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muthusubramanian Hariharan, tendered his resignation, citing ‘other professional commitments.’

“The resignation has been taken on record and formally accepted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 September 2025. Accordingly, he will cease to be the CEO of the Company with effect from 19 September 2025,” the company said.

The company informed the stock exchange that the resignation has been effective since 19 September 2025. They also acknowledged the delay in submitting the announcement, as it was pending board member approval.

Also Read | Muhurat trading: NSE declares date, time for special one-hour trading session

Dharan Infra Share Price Trend

Dharan Infra's share price closed 1.75% higher at 0.58 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 0.57 after the previous market session.

The company's shares have an upper circuit level of 0.59, while the lower circuit level is at 0.57, with a price tolerance band of 2%, BSE data shows.

Shares of the infrastructure firm have lost more than 88% over the last five years, and over 41% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 33.33% on the Indian stock market.

Also Read | Mphasis to Cyient - These IT stocks will remain unaffected by H-1B visa fee hike

However, gave stock market investors more than 23% return on their investment in the last one-month period, and the shares are trading 9.43% higher in the last five market sessions.

Shares of Dharan Infra hit their 52-week high level at 1.28 on 7 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 0.34 on 13 May 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 302.53 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Penny StockSharesStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayUpper Circuit
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit for 12th day in a row; do you own?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.