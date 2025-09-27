Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit for sixteenth straight session. Do you own?

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 29 September 2025. The shares of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) service provider hit the upper circuit for the sixteenth straight market session in a row.

Shares hit the upper circuit during Friday's stock market session before dropping marginally during the intraday trade. The shares closed below their upper circuit levels after the stock market closed last week.

The Nashik-based company is a real estate development services provider which caters to clients in railways, roadways, and renewable energy, among other key sectors. Goa Housing Board, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp., are among the clients of the company.

Dharan Infra share price trend Dharan Infra shares closed 1.64% higher at ₹0.62 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.61 at the previous market close.

The company's upper circuit level stood at ₹0.63, while the lower circuit level was at ₹0.61 with a price tolerance band of 2%, BSE data shows.

Shares of Dharan Infra have lost more than 88% in the last five years and are down over 37% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the company are down 28.74% in 2025.

However, over the last six months, the company's shares have given stock market investors 21.57% returns on their investment.

The stock is up 31.91% in the last one-month period and is trading 8.77% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Dharan Infra's share price hit its 52-week high level at ₹1.28 on 7 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.34 on 13 May 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹323.40 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 26 September 2025.

