Penny stock under Re 1 to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Penny stock under Re 1: Dharan Infra shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, after the company announced that it has executed a one-time settlement (OTS) agreement with Canara Bank for the structured resolution of its outstanding financial obligations.

“We hereby inform you that Dharan Infra-EPC Limited (formerly known as KBC Global Limited) has executed a One-Time Settlement (OTS) Agreement with Canara Bank for the structured resolution of its outstanding financial obligations,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The filing data showed that Dharan Infra has given Canara Bank a ₹10 crore one-time settlement against its outstanding loans. The company initially paid an upfront payment of ₹50,00,000 or 5% of the outstanding amount, and the remaining amount will be paid in five tranches over 90 days from the sanction.

“The remaining amount shall be discharged in five instalments, with the final tranche payable within 90 days from sanction,” the company said. “The Company wishes to clarify that while certain loans remain classified under default, they are entirely secured by collateral, the assessed value of which is approximately double the principal sum of the outstanding facilities.”

Earlier on Monday, 1 September 2025, Dharan Infra announced an order book update when the company announced receiving EPC contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power Limited.

“The award of contracts worth over ₹1,171 crore is a transformational moment for our company, validating our EPC execution track record and future-readiness. Alongside our push into renewable energy, we are building a diversified portfolio that creates long-term value for stakeholders,” the management of the company said in the official announcement.

Dharan Infra Share Price Trend Dharan Infra shares closed 2.27% higher at ₹0.45 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.44 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its one-time settlement with Canara Bank towards the end of the stock market session on 2 September 2025.

Shares of Dharan Infra have given stock market investors more than 9% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. However, the shares have lost 2.17% in the last one-month period.

Dharan Infra shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2.56 on 7 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.34 on 22 May 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹235.29 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee