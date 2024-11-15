Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Penny stock under Re 1: FIIs buy stake in NBFC stock during Q2FY25

Shivangini

  • Penny stock under Re 1: Srestha Finvest, an NBFC, saw its first-ever FII investment, as the updated shareholding pattern reveals a 0.53% stake acquired in the quarter

Srestha Finvest NBFC penny stock under 1 saw FIIs buying for the first time, they now hold 0.53 per cent of the company’s equity shares,

NBFC Penny stock under Re 1: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have made an investment move by purchasing stakes in Srestha Finvest Ltd during the second quarter of FY25. According to the latest shareholding data, FIIs now hold 0.53 per cent of the company’s equity shares, translating to 86,69,122 shares.

Srestha Finvest, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) listed under the BSE Scrip Code 539217, has a share price below Re 1. This pricing makes it an attractive option for investors seeking potential gains in penny stocks.

Srestha Finvest's share price closed in the red, down 4.29 per cent, at 0.67, on November 14 on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 109.88 crore, as per BSE. Srestha Finvest stock price is currently down by around 47.6 per cent from its 52-week high of 1.28.

Srestha Finvest shareholding breakdown

The updated shareholding pattern reveals that public shareholders collectively hold 100 per cent of the company's equity. Resident individuals with holdings up to 2 lakh comprise the largest segment, owning 36.01 per cent of the total shares. Meanwhile, corporate bodies account for 40.36 per cent, followed by resident individuals with larger investments (20.47 per cent).

Among notable shareholders, Pearl Dealers Private Limited, Woodland Retails Private Limited, and Arrowspace Advisors Private Limited each hold 3.05 per cent of the company’s equity. Other significant contributors include Sandhil Consultancy Services and Nexus Niwas Private Limited.

The company’s total equity amounts to 1,64,00,00,000 shares, with 99.47 percent of these held in dematerialized form. This high demat holding ratio reflects a modernized shareholding infrastructure that aligns with market standards.

Srestha Finvest’s unique position as a penny stock with FII backing could spark increased investor interest.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
