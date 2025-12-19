Penny stock under Re 1 jumps over 5% following stock market rebound

Penny stock under Re 1: Penny stock under Re 1 Filatex Fashions, trading below Re 1, jumped 5% in intraday trade on Friday, December 19, tracking a sharp recovery in the broader Indian equity markets.

The Indian stock market saw strong buying interest during the session despite the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiking interest rates and signalling the possibility of further increases. The Sensex surged nearly 600 points to an intraday high of 85,067, while the Nifty 50 moved back above the 25,979 mark. Market gains were broad-based, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising over 0.5% each.

Buying across sectors lifted the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to nearly ₹469 lakh crore, up from around ₹466 lakh crore in the previous session. This added close to ₹3 lakh crore to investors’ wealth in a single trading day.

Against this backdrop, Filatex Fashions shares climbed 5.4% to hit the day’s high of ₹0.39.

Despite the sharp intraday jump, the penny stock has remained under pressure in recent periods. It has fallen 56% over the past year, declined 27% in the last six months, slipped 39% over the past three months, and dropped 9.5% in the past month.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹0.90 in December 2024 and hit a 52-week low of ₹0.35 earlier this month. At current levels, the stock is still about 58% below its one-year high.

Filatex Fashions Q2 Results Filatex Fashions reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1.04 crore in Q2FY26, marking a decline of 27.3% quarter-on-quarter from ₹1.43 crore in Q1FY26. On a year-on-year basis, PAT fell sharply by 52.9% from ₹2.21 crore reported in Q2FY25. The company’s tax expense for the quarter stood at ₹0.55 crore, up 96.4% QoQ from ₹0.28 crore in the previous quarter, though it declined 34.5% YoY from ₹0.84 crore in Q2FY25.

For the quarter ended Q2FY26, Filatex Fashions posted a total income of ₹23.90 crore, registering a steep 48.3% decline compared with ₹46.27 crore in Q1FY26. On a YoY basis, total income dropped 35.6% from ₹37.13 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Filatex Fashions Ltd operates in the fashion industry, with a focus on the manufacturing and distribution of garments and fashion accessories. The company offers a diversified product portfolio catering to men, women and children. Operating in a highly competitive and trend-driven segment, performance is often influenced by changing consumer preferences, demand conditions and cost dynamics.