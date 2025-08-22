Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Penny stock below 1: Murae Organisor share price gained after reporting impressive Q1 FY26 results, with a net profit of 743.56 lakh and a revenue surge of 1,620% YoY to 398.66 lakh.

Published22 Aug 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Penny stock under 1, Murae Organisor, gained in trade today following the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) ended June 30.

The company's performance was quite impressive on a year-on-year basis, recording a sharp growth in both profit after tax (PAT) and revenue.

Murae Organisor Q1 Results

During the fag-end of the trading session, penny stock Murae Organisor announced a net profit of 743.56 lakh for Q1 FY26, compared with a loss of 24.33 lakh in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations also jumped multi-fold during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 398.66 lakh, up 1,620% YoY from 23.17 lakh in Q1 FY25.

However, on a sequential basis, the revenue was lower than 51,553 lakh posted in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company's total expenses of 305.01 lakh in Q1 FY26, though higher than 47.50 lakh in Q1 FY25, were significantly lower than 51164.13 lakh in the last quarter of FY25.

Murae Organisor Share Price Trend

Penny stock below 1 Murae Organisor opened at the day's high of 0.59. The stock hit a low of 0.58 but did not slip below the last closing price of 0.57.

The gains in penny stock followed despite a weakness in the Indian stock market. Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, lost 0.85% in today's stock market session ahead of Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Murae Organisor share price had hit a 52-week low of 0.47 on October 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the penny stock below 1 had hit a high of 1.28 on November 28, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why
