Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Penny stock under ₹1, Murae Organisor, gained in trade today following the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) ended June 30.

The company's performance was quite impressive on a year-on-year basis, recording a sharp growth in both profit after tax (PAT) and revenue.

Murae Organisor Q1 Results During the fag-end of the trading session, penny stock Murae Organisor announced a net profit of ₹743.56 lakh for Q1 FY26, compared with a loss of 24.33 lakh in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations also jumped multi-fold during the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹398.66 lakh, up 1,620% YoY from ₹23.17 lakh in Q1 FY25.

However, on a sequential basis, the revenue was lower than ₹51,553 lakh posted in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company's total expenses of ₹305.01 lakh in Q1 FY26, though higher than ₹47.50 lakh in Q1 FY25, were significantly lower than ₹51164.13 lakh in the last quarter of FY25.

Murae Organisor Share Price Trend Penny stock below ₹1 Murae Organisor opened at the day's high of ₹0.59. The stock hit a low of ₹0.58 but did not slip below the last closing price of ₹0.57.

The gains in penny stock followed despite a weakness in the Indian stock market. Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, lost 0.85% in today's stock market session ahead of Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Murae Organisor share price had hit a 52-week low of ₹0.47 on October 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the penny stock below ₹1 had hit a high of ₹1.28 on November 28, 2024.