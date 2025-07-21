Penny stock under Re 1 to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Penny stock under Re 1: IFL Enterprises on Monday announced that the company's board of directors will meet on Friday, 1 August 2025, to discuss a proposal for a potential 12% stake acquisition in Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services PTE. Ltd.

“Board of directors of Ahmedabad-based IFL Enterprises Ltd, engaged in the agri commodity business, including import, export and trading of agri commodities, is scheduled to meet on 1 August 2025 to consider and evaluate proposal of Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services PTE. Ltd to acquire up to 12% Equity Stake through strategic investment route,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The company also said that the proposed investment aims to mark a significant step to strengthen the company's capital base, accelerate growth plans, and enhance shareholder value.

According to the exchange filing, four Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also acquired a total of 16.08% stake in the company as of 11 July 2025.

IFL Enterprises Share Price Trend IFL Enterprises shares closed 4.49% higher at ₹0.93 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.89 in the previous stock market session. The company announced the proposal update after the stock market operating hours on 21 July 2025.

IFL Enterprises shares have given stock market investors more than 300% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares lost 21.85% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares were down 1.06% in 2025 and are trading 3.12% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1.39 on 22 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.56 on 28 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹115.79 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee