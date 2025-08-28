Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here’s why

Murae Organisor share price was locked-in at upper circuit on Thursday despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market. The penny stock jumped as much as 5% to ₹0.67 apiece on the BSE.

Murae Organisor shares hit upper circuit for the fifth consecutive session on August 28, driven by strong buying volumes. The rally in the smallcap stock comes despite the broader Indian stock market reeling under heavy selling pressure as the additional 25% tariffs by the US on imports from India took effect today.

In a regulatory filing on August 28, Murae Organisor announced that its management is evaluating a structured plan to invest in agro-sector infrastructure and research development, aimed at strengthening operational depth, supply chain efficiencies, and long-term product value creation.

“The strategic areas currently under internal assessment include establishment of an Agro Research & Development Laboratory, development of a fully integrated agro-processing, storage, and packaging unit, digital infrastructure for traceability and supply-chain analytics and quality testing and compliance facilities for agri-exports and institutional buyers,” the company said.

These initiatives are being studied in anticipation of a proposed Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to ₹80 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, it added.

“We emphasize that this is a preliminary internal planning document and no firm commitment or definitive capex decision has been made. The final deployment plan will be placed before the Board for discussion post the completion of the QIP, and any material resolutions will be disclosed in due course as per applicable SEBI (LODR) provisions,” the company said in a statement.

Upon successful completion of the fundraising process, the Company intends to place the finalized investment strategy and deployment roadmap before the Board of Directors for necessary approval and implementation.

Murae Organisor Share Price Performance Murae Organisor share price fell 13% in one month, and over 9% in three months. The penny stock has declined 12% in six months, and has dropped 32% on a year-to-date (YTD). Over the past one year, Murae Organisor shares rose 8%, while the smallcap stock has rallied 49% in two years.

At 11:30 AM, Murae Organisor share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹0.67 apiece on the BSE.