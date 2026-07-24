Penny stock under Re 1: NBFC share jumps 4% depite stock market sell-off

NCL Research & Financial Services share price surged nearly 5% on Friday, 24 July, outperforming the broader market even as Indian equities remained under pressure. The rally came after the company announced plans to diversify its business by expanding into the retail lending segment.
In an exchange filing, the company said its Board of Directors will meet on 29 July 2026, to consider introducing a range of new lending products, including digital personal loans, salary-based personal loans, and loans for self-employed professionals. The proposed expansion marks a strategic move beyond its traditional Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) operations and aims to tap the growing consumer finance market.
The board will also evaluate other consumer finance solutions and permissible retail lending products, subject to regulatory approvals. To facilitate the expansion, the company may amend its Memorandum of Association (MoA), if required.
The proposed foray into digital and salary-based lending is expected to help the company diversify its revenue streams while leveraging technology to improve loan underwriting and faster disbursements. By focusing on salaried individuals and self-employed professionals, NCL Research & Financial Services aims to strengthen its presence in the unsecured retail lending space, where demand has remained robust.
The outcome of the 29 July board meeting will provide clarity on the final product offerings, implementation roadmap, and any capital requirements associated with the expansion.
NCL Research & Financial Services share price today opened at ₹0.82 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹0.86 per share, and an intraday low of ₹0.80 apiece.
NCL Research & Financial Services share price has witnessed a remarkable rally across all key timeframes, highlighting strong investor interest in the stock. The shares have surged 29.69% in the past week and 72.92% over the last two weeks, reflecting sharp near-term momentum.
The stock has gained 62.75% over the past month and delivered a 56.6% return over the last three months. Over a six-month period, it has rallied 93.02%and is up 66% year to date, making it one of the stronger performers among small-cap financial stocks in recent months.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.