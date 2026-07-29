Penny stock under Re 1: NBFC share pares intraday loss after this business update

Shares of NCL Research & Financial Services pared some of their intraday losses on Wednesday, 29 July, after the company announced plans to enter India's fast-growing digital personal loan business, according to its stock exchange filing.
In the filing, the company said its Board of Directors has approved a strategic expansion into the personal lending segment, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and the completion of necessary statutory and corporate formalities. The move is aimed at strengthening its financial services platform and capitalising on the rapid growth of India's retail credit market.
The proposed lending business will initially focus on digital personal loans, salary-based loans, loans for self-employed professionals, consumer finance solutions, and other permissible retail lending products. The board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to develop fintech software and technology solutions to support the lending business, subject to regulatory approvals.
According to the exchange filing, the company plans to leverage technology-driven underwriting, digital onboarding, data analytics, and risk management systems to build a scalable lending platform while maintaining prudent credit standards.
NCL Research said the new business is expected to diversify its revenue streams, generate recurring interest income, improve long-term returns on capital, and create a scalable fintech-led lending platform. The board noted that India's retail credit market is poised for sustained expansion, driven by increasing digital adoption, financial inclusion, rising consumer spending, and the formalisation of credit.
As part of the expansion, the board also approved amendments to the company's Main Object Clause in its Memorandum of Association, wherever required, subject to shareholders' approval. It has also authorised key management personnel to complete regulatory filings, appoint advisers, execute necessary agreements, and undertake other actions required to implement the proposed business.
The company added that the proposed lending operations will be carried out in compliance with all applicable laws, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations wherever applicable, and believes the diversification will support its long-term growth strategy and enhance shareholder value, according to the exchange filing.
NCL Research & Financial Services share price opened at ₹0.79 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock fell nearly 4% in early trade, recovered some of its losses, and was trading about 2% lower later in the session.
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