Penny stock under Re 1: NBGC stock to foray into overseas market. Details here

Stock Market Today: Penny stock under Re 1, the NBGC stock Standard Capital Markets Ltd plans to foray into overseas market.

Business developments pertaining to the NBFC Stock Penny stock under Re 1, the Non-Banking Financial Company or the NBGC stock Standard Capital Markets Ltd intimated the exchanges on 24 April 2025, Thursday that developments related to Standard Capital Markets Limited to Explore International Markets as Part of Strategic Expansion Plan Subject to the Reserve Bank of India or the RBI Approval

Standard Capital Markets Limited , a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a relase on the exchanges said that it is pleased to announce its intent to explore international markets as part of a broader strategy to expand its financial services portfolio and strengthen its global footprint.

The expansion by Standard Capital Market is subject to necessary approvals and clearances from regulatory authorities, including the RBI.

As part of this effort, SCML (Standard Capital Markets Limited) is looking into ways to form strategic alliances and foreign subsidiaries in important international financial centers.

The proposed international ventures of the NBFC stock Standard Capital Markets Limited will focus on secured and unsecured lending, trade finance, and wealth management solutions, tailored to both individual and institutional clients.

Key points for the NBFC stock's Expansion Strategy: • Creation of Overseas Subsidiaries: In order to accommodate its expanding clientele globally , SCML intends to establish wholly-owned subsidiaries in areas with advantageous financial legislation.

• Emphasis on Trade Finance and Lending: The company wants to offer high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporations cutting-edge financial solutions such as supply chain finance, trade credit, and tailored lending facilities.

• Investments in Technology and Compliance: To facilitate cross-border activities, SCML will improve its digital infrastructure and guarantee adherence to international compliance requirements.

• Regulatory Framework Commitment: RBI standards and pertinent international regulatory requirements would be followed in all expansion efforts.