Penny stock under Re 1 jumps 3% after announcement of Q1 results 2025

Penny stock under Re 1: Pradhin share price gained over 3% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 results. The penny stock rose as much as 3.12% to ₹0.33 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Pradhin shares comes after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of FY26.
The company reported a net profit of ₹7.17 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 1,950% from ₹34.99 lakh in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended March 2025, Pradhin Ltd reported a net profit of ₹3.25 crore.
The company’s total income during the June quarter increased to ₹18.34 crore. In the year-ago quarter, Pradhin Ltd posted other income of ₹51.47 lakh and no revenue from operations. Meanwhile, the company's total income in the March quarter was ₹133.89 crore.
Pradhin share price has gained over 3% in one month, but the stock has fallen 20% in three months. The smallcap stock is down 50% in six months and has declined 60% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Pradhin shares have dropped 71% in one year, while the penny stock has lost 57% in three years.
At 10:20 AM, Pradhin share price was trading flat at ₹0.32 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
