Penny stock under Re 1 jumps 3% after announcement of Q1 results 2025

Penny stock under Re 1: Pradhin share price gained over 3% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 results. The penny stock rose as much as 3.12% to ₹0.33 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Pradhin shares comes after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of FY26.

The company reported a net profit of ₹7.17 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 1,950% from ₹34.99 lakh in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended March 2025, Pradhin Ltd reported a net profit of ₹3.25 crore.

The company’s total income during the June quarter increased to ₹18.34 crore. In the year-ago quarter, Pradhin Ltd posted other income of ₹51.47 lakh and no revenue from operations. Meanwhile, the company's total income in the March quarter was ₹133.89 crore.

Pradhin Share Price Performance Pradhin share price has gained over 3% in one month, but the stock has fallen 20% in three months. The smallcap stock is down 50% in six months and has declined 60% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Pradhin shares have dropped 71% in one year, while the penny stock has lost 57% in three years.

At 10:20 AM, Pradhin share price was trading flat at ₹0.32 apiece on the BSE.