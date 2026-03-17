Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit following stock market rebound

Penny stock under Re 1: Pulsar International share price surged as much as 4.26% to ₹0.98, on BSE, in Tuesday's trading session after the company said it has generated revenues of ₹90 crore from its established verticals.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Pulsar International said that following the milestone of crossing ₹90 crore in revenues from the verticals, the company has established a growing presence and operational footprint in the relevant markets.

“Supported by an improving working capital cycle, the Management remains cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects of these verticals in the coming quarters. As operations continue to scale, the Company expects these segments to contribute more meaningfully to overall financial performance, subject to market conditions and business dynamics,” the company said in the filing.

Additionally, a board meeting is scheduled for March 20 to consider interim dividend and business plan to expand its foray into artificial intelligence (AI)-led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for precision farming has been postponed to Friday, March 20. Earlier the meeting was slated for March 14.

Pulsar International operates in the trading of agricultural commodities and supply chain management. The company is exploring a strategic expansion of its “Smart Agri Solution” segment into artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, aimed at advancing next-generation precision farming and enhancing agricultural supply chain efficiency.

Pulsar International's financial performance Pulsar International delivered a sharp turnaround in both operational and financial performance in the third quarter ended December 2025. The company posted a net profit of ₹3.29 crore, marking more than a fourfold increase year-on-year (YoY) from ₹0.66 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY26 jumped 530% YoY to ₹39.64 crore, while EBITDA rose 445% YoY to ₹3.57 crore.

In December 2025, Pulsar International also completed its ₹35.70 crore rights issue to support expansion plans, including the development of cold storage facilities, funding contract farming and related agricultural activities, as well as meeting working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

Pulsar International share price trend Pulsar International share price has remained volatile in the near term. The stock has delivered 24% returns in a week; however, it has fallen 8.41% in a month.

Zooming out further, the penny stock below ₹1 has shed over 45% year-to-date (YTD) and 89% in a year.

However, Pulsar International has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 880% in five years.