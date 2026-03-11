Penny stock under Re 1 hits upper circuit on dividend, expansion plans

Pulsar International share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit after the company announced its board meeting date to consider dividend and strategic business expansion. The penny stock was up 5% at ₹0.82 apiece on the BSE.

Pulsar International said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, to consider and recommend an Interim dividend upto 100% of Reserve and Surplus available for the current financial year 2025-26, if any and to decide record date for the same.

The board of directors of Pulsar International will also discuss and evaluate a strategic expansion of the company’s ‘Smart Agri Solution’ operations into Artificial Intelligence (AI) led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for precision farming and advanced supply chain management, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 11.

Strategic Expansion Pulsar International Ltd is engaged in the business of trading of agriculture goods and supply chain management. The company is evaluating a strategic expansion of its “Smart Agri Solution” operations into Artificial Intelligence (AI) led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies aimed at enabling next-generation precision farming and advanced agricultural supply chain management.

By integrating AI-powered data analytics with IoT-based monitoring systems, Pulsar International aims to develop intelligent solutions that can help optimize crop management, improve resource utilization, and enable real-time supply chain visibility—thereby creating long-term value for farmers, agri-business stakeholders, and investors, the company said in a release.

“In addition to farm-level applications, the company also intends to explore the use of AI-driven digital platforms and IoT infrastructure to enhance agricultural logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency, enabling better decision-making for farmers, agri-enterprises, and distribution partners. These technology-enabled solutions are expected to support improved productivity, reduced wastage, and enhanced market connectivity across the agricultural ecosystem,” said Arvind Parmar, Chairman and Managing Director, Pulsar International Ltd.

The Board’s evaluation will include a detailed review of technological partnerships, potential investments, and operational frameworks required to scale AI-driven IoT solutions within the company’s existing Smart Agri Solution vertical. The proposed expansion remains subject to Board deliberations, feasibility assessments, and applicable regulatory considerations, it added.

Financial Performance Pulsar International reported a strong turnaround in its operational and financial performance during the fiscal third quarter ended December 2025. The company reported a net profit of ₹3.29 crore, registering more than four-fold growth year-on-year, compared with ₹0.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY26 surged 530% YoY to ₹39.64 crore, while EBITDA grew 445% YoY to ₹3.57 crore.

In December 2025, Pulsar International completed its ₹35.70 crore rights issue to fund its expansion plans including constructing cold storage facilities, finance activities related to contract farming and allied agricultural operations along with supporting the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Pulsar International share price has fallen 30% in one month and has declined 54% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The penny stock has plunged 66% in six months and has dropped 92% in one year. Pulsar International shares have declined 50% in three years.

At 1:00 PM, Pulsar International share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹0.82 apiece on the BSE.

