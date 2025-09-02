Penny stock under Re 1 sets board meeting date to declare 10:1 bonus shares

Penny stock under Re 1: Pradhin Limited, a penny stock trading below Re 1, announced on Monday, September 1 that its board is in discussions to consider issuing bonus shares. Following the announcement, the company’s stock saw a sharp rise in trading volume on both stock exchanges, NSE and BSE indicating growing investor activity.

Advertisement

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 7, 2025 to consider the proposal.

The proposed bonus issue is part of the company’s broader objective to enhance shareholder value, reward long-term investors, and improve liquidity in the company's stock, the company said in an exchange filing.

Pradhin bonus share 2025 The Board of Directors will discuss and consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:1, which means every shareholder who holds 1 fully paid-up equity share will receive 10 bonus equity shares, if the proposal comes into effect.

The company in a release on BSE said “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pradhin Ltd. is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 7th September 2025, inter alia, to consider and evaluate the following business proposals: The Board shall discuss and consider the proposal for a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of up to 10:1 (i.e., 10 bonus shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held), subject to necessary statutory approvals and shareholder consent. The proposed bonus issue is aligned with the Company’s broader objective of enhancing shareholder value, rewarding long-term investors, and improving liquidity in the Company’s stock.”

Advertisement

Pradhin's share price movement Pradhin Ltd., formerly known as Bhagwandas Metals Ltd., saw it's share price open at ₹0.35 on the BSE on Monday.

Also Read | How Brazil’s Sugar Powerhouse Raízen Became a Penny Stock

Pradhin's share price thereafter gained slightly and closed 2.78% up at ₹0.37 on Monday's trading session. The stock saw a trading quantity of nearly 2.5 crore shares.

Pradhin Q1FY26 results The agro-based company reported a net profit of ₹7.17 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 1,950% from ₹34.99 lakh in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended March 2025, Pradhin Ltd reported a net profit of ₹3.25 crore.

The company’s total income during the June quarter increased to ₹18.34 crore. In the year-ago quarter, Pradhin Ltd posted other income of ₹51.47 lakh and no revenue from operations. Meanwhile, the company's total income in the March quarter was ₹133.89 crore, according to BSE.

Advertisement