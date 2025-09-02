Subscribe

Penny stock under Re 1 sets board meeting date to declare 10:1 bonus shares

Pradhin Limited announced plans to issue bonus shares in a 10:1 ratio. The board meeting is set for September 7, 2025. The company's Q1FY26 net profit surged by 1,950% to 7.17 crore.

Eshita Gain
Published2 Sep 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Penny stock under Re 1 to hold a board meeting for declaring 10:1 bonus shares issue.
Penny stock under Re 1 to hold a board meeting for declaring 10:1 bonus shares issue. (Pixabay)

Penny stock under Re 1: Pradhin Limited, a penny stock trading below Re 1, announced on Monday, September 1 that its board is in discussions to consider issuing bonus shares. Following the announcement, the company’s stock saw a sharp rise in trading volume on both stock exchanges, NSE and BSE indicating growing investor activity.

Advertisement

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 7, 2025 to consider the proposal.

The proposed bonus issue is part of the company’s broader objective to enhance shareholder value, reward long-term investors, and improve liquidity in the company's stock, the company said in an exchange filing.

Pradhin bonus share 2025

The Board of Directors will discuss and consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:1, which means every shareholder who holds 1 fully paid-up equity share will receive 10 bonus equity shares, if the proposal comes into effect.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock under ₹2 declares ₹500 crore fundraise via QIP

The company in a release on BSE said “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pradhin Ltd. is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 7th September 2025, inter alia, to consider and evaluate the following business proposals: The Board shall discuss and consider the proposal for a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of up to 10:1 (i.e., 10 bonus shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held), subject to necessary statutory approvals and shareholder consent. The proposed bonus issue is aligned with the Company’s broader objective of enhancing shareholder value, rewarding long-term investors, and improving liquidity in the Company’s stock.”

Advertisement

Pradhin's share price movement

Pradhin Ltd., formerly known as Bhagwandas Metals Ltd., saw it's share price open at 0.35 on the BSE on Monday.

Also Read | How Brazil’s Sugar Powerhouse Raízen Became a Penny Stock

Pradhin's share price thereafter gained slightly and closed 2.78% up at 0.37 on Monday's trading session. The stock saw a trading quantity of nearly 2.5 crore shares.

Pradhin Q1FY26 results

The agro-based company reported a net profit of 7.17 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 1,950% from 34.99 lakh in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended March 2025, Pradhin Ltd reported a net profit of 3.25 crore.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, IGL among shares in focus today

The company’s total income during the June quarter increased to 18.34 crore. In the year-ago quarter, Pradhin Ltd posted other income of 51.47 lakh and no revenue from operations. Meanwhile, the company's total income in the March quarter was 133.89 crore, according to BSE.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

 
 
Bonus SharesPenny StocksStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under Re 1 sets board meeting date to declare 10:1 bonus shares
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks