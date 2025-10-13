Penny stock under Re 1 to be in focus in Tuesday; here's why

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated13 Oct 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Penny stock under Re 1: Spright Agro shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, after the company announced executing an annual supply agreement of various oilseeds with Naadir Traders Pvt Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 13 October 2025.

Spright Agro share price trend

Spright Agro shares closed 4.90% lower at 0.97 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 1.02 at the previous market close. The company announced the supply order update after the market operating hours on 13 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

