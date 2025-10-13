Penny stock under Re 1 to be in focus in Tuesday; here's why

Penny stock under Re 1: Spright Agro shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, after the company announced executing an annual supply agreement of various oilseeds with Naadir Traders Pvt Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 13 October 2025.

Advertisement

Spright Agro share price trend Spright Agro shares closed 4.90% lower at ₹0.97 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1.02 at the previous market close. The company announced the supply order update after the market operating hours on 13 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee