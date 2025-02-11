Penny stock under ₹1: Board approved allotment of NCDs worth ₹100 crore

Penny stock under ₹1: Standard Capital Markets Ltd Board of Directors have approved allotment of NCDs worth ₹100 crore

The Standard Capital Markets Ltd in its intimation to the exchanges announced the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday February 11, 2025.

Standard Capital Markets NCD details Pursuant to the earlier intimations , the Standard Capital Markets on 11 February 2025 said that its Board of Directors have approved the allotment of 10,000 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to INR 1,00,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter.

The Standard Capital Markets already had informed the exchanges and thereby the investors about its fund raining plans through the issue of Non Convertible Debentures through private placements. Various intimations were given on October 24 2024, October 30 2024, 12th November 2024, 20th December 2024, 15 January 2025, 17 January 2025, 20 January 2025, 31 January 2025 & 04 February 2025, relating to raising funds by the issue of Non Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on Private Placement basis.

Standard Capital Markets share price opened at ₹0.84 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost flat compared to similar close a day earlier. With pressure on the markets the Standard Capital Markets share price traded between intraday highs of ₹0.84 to intraday lows of ₹0.80.

Standard Capital Markets during the week ending 7 February 2025 had declared financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 and first Nine months of FY25.

The Revenues from Operations reported by Standard Capital Markets at ₹23.58 Crore during the October - December 2024 quarter grew 139% over ₹9.84 Crore during the July to September ‘2024 quarter. The net loss during the December’2025 quarter, nevertheless at ₹45.07 crore however widened compared to the net loss of ₹0.67 crore led by significant rise in other expenses.

