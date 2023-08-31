Small-cap stock under Re 1: Visagar Financial Services shares are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street that has been hitting upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. The penny stock below Re 1 today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹1.01 apiece on BSE, hitting upper circuit within minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

Dalal Street bulls have been highly active over this penny stock as promoters of the small-cap company has informed Indian stock market exchanges that its promoters are going to raise their stake in the company from 2 per cent to 10 per cent from open market. Name of the promoter mentioned in exchange communication of the company is Sagar Portfolio Services Ltd.

Small-cap company informed about promoter's stake raise citing, "In their communication dated 30.08.2023, Sagar Portfolio Services Ltd (a promoter group entity) has informed that today they have acquired 30,00,000 equity shares of the Company from the open market and for that the relevant disclosures have been filed with the exchange. It is further informed that the company will increase the shareholding by buying 2% to 10% stake through open market transactions."

Visagar Financial Services share price history

This circuit to circuit stock has been hitting circuit in for last six sessions. Visagar Financial Services share price has hit upper circuit in last three straight sessions. Prior to these three sessions, the penny stock below Re 1 hit lower circuit whereas on 24th August 2023 it hit upper circuit. so, out of last six sessions, this penny stock under Re 1 hit upper circuit on four straight sessions whereas it hit lower circuit on two out of six sessions.

