Penny stock under ₹10 announces board meeting date to consider dividend

Penny stock under 10: Zodiac Ventures board will meet on July 25 to consider a dividend for FY 2025. The company also announced a rights issue set to open on July 31. The penny stock has surged 21% in a month and 18.75% over three months, but declined 9% in the past year.

Saloni Goel
Published18 Jul 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Penny stock under 10: Zodiac Ventures, a micro-cap consulting services firm, on Friday, July 18, announced that its board will meet next week to consider the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Zodiac Ventures in a filing today said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 25, to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025.

"The dividend, if so recommended by the Board, subject to approval of the members, will be payable on or after the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the penny stock under 10 said.

If approved, it would be the first dividend announcement by the company after almost a year.

Zodiac Ventures rights issue record date today

Meanwhile, today was also the record date for the rights issue worth 28.41 crore by the company. The rights issue price by the microcap company was fixed at 6.30, a premium of 5.30/- per share, the company said in a filing earlier this week. The company said it would issue 4,51,08,000 in the ratio of six rights equity shares for every five equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date.

The rights issue opening date has been fixed as July 31, with the issue set to close on August 14. The last date for market renunciation fixed by Zodiac Venture is August 8.

Zodiac Ventures share price trend

The penny stock under 10 — Zodiac Ventures — ended unchanged on Friday at 9.31 apiece, same as the last closing price. During the day, the penny stock touched a high of 10.19 and a low of 9.

The company, with a market cap of 77 crore, saw 4.52 lakh shares change hands as against the two-week average of 2.77 lakh shares.

Zodiac Ventures shares have seen a sharp 21% rally in a month, while it has jumped 18.75% in three months. However, in the last one year, the penny stock has lost 9%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

