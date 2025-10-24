Penny stock under ₹10: Deep Diamond India share price hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Deep Diamond India share price hit 5% upper circuit on Friday despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The penny stock jumped as much as 5% to a fresh 52-week high ₹7.89 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Deep Diamond India share price today was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 23 lakh equity shares of Deep Diamond India changed hands on stock exchanges on 24 October 2025, as compared to its one month average trading volume of 19 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, the broader Indian stock market today witnessed a sharp sell-off. The benchmark BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 were trading over half a percent lower each.

Last week, the board of directors of Deep Diamond India deferred the plan of proposed entry into the AI-based healthcare sector.

The Board of Directors of Deep Diamond India, at its meeting held on Friday, October 17, 2025, decided to defer the company’s proposed strategic entry into the AI-based healthcare sector, leveraging facial scan technology for early detection, diagnostics, and wellness solutions.

“The Board deliberated on the proposal for the Company’s strategic entry into the AI-based healthcare segment, leveraging facial scan technology for early detection, diagnostics, and wellness solutions. However, after detailed discussion, it was decided to defer the matter to a subsequent meeting to enable further evaluation of the technological, regulatory, and commercial aspects of the initiative,” Deep Diamond India said in a regulatory filing on October 17.

The company’s board also reviewed the proposed roadmap and rollout plan for the AI-based healthcare project, initially targeted for implementation within the next 45 days.

The same has been deferred pending additional assessment of the business plan, potential collaborations, and resource allocation, it added.

Deep Diamond India Share Price Performance Deep Diamond India share price has rallied 15% in one week and has jumped 88% in one month. The smallcap penny stock has surged 76% in six months, while it has risen 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past two years, Deep Diamond shares have gained 43%, while the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 507% in five years.

At 2:00 PM, Deep Diamond India share price was still locked-in at 5% upper circuit of ₹7.88 apiece on the BSE.